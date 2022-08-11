Dr. Brandon Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brandon Davis, MD
Dr. Brandon Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5306Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
From the office everyone was on top of everything and very nice and helpful. Ashley his assistant was always on top of everything and followed up. Dr. Davis is caring, listens to concerns and was willing to accommodate my surgery due to delays but I chose to reschedule. They are overall helpful and I would recommend him as doctor and his office for neurosurgery care.
About Dr. Brandon Davis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912155953
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.