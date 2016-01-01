Overview of Dr. Brandon Koretz, MD

Dr. Brandon Koretz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Koretz works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Cough and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.