Dr. Brandon Koretz, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brandon Koretz, MD

Dr. Brandon Koretz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Koretz works at UCLA Health Internal Medicine in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Cough and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Koretz's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Internal Medicine
    200 UCLA Medical Plz # 365-A, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-8869

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Wellness Examination
Cough
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Cough
Immunization Administration

Wellness Examination
Cough
Immunization Administration
Bladder Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Rash
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Dizziness
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Blepharitis
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Genital Herpes
Hammer Toe
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Jock Itch
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brandon Koretz, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447279864
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • Geriatric Medicine
