Overview of Dr. Brandon Mennear, MD

Dr. Brandon Mennear, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mennear works at Biddulph & Huntsman Orthopedic in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Elbow Sprain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.