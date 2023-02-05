Overview of Dr. Brandon Scott, DO

Dr. Brandon Scott, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Cape Spine and Neurosurgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.