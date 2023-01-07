Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD
Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Vitek works at
Dr. Vitek's Office Locations
1
OrthoVirginia - Northern Virginia8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 300, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 977-4973
2
OrthoVirginia1760 Old Meadow Rd Ste 500, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (571) 470-7949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
OrthoVirginia8270 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7954
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Vitek 20 years ago when I crushed my elbow. While explaining what the surgery would entail, he told me the worst case scenario. Lucky for me, he saved my elbow and it works just fine! He has operated on a few more joints, and I expect the knees to be next. Don’t think I could be in better hands!
About Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1003834078
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center In Houston
- Tripler Army Hospital|University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vitek works at
Dr. Vitek has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitek.
