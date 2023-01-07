Overview of Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD

Dr. Brantley Vitek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Vitek works at OrthoVirginia - Northern Virginia in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.