Dr. Brenda Miller-Edmonson, MD
Overview of Dr. Brenda Miller-Edmonson, MD
Dr. Brenda Miller-Edmonson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. She has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. She graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Miller-Edmonson's Office Locations
Edmonson Aesthetic Facial Surgery420 Lowell Dr SE Ste 105, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 715-1464
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brenda Miller-Edmonson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336135268
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller-Edmonson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller-Edmonson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller-Edmonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller-Edmonson has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller-Edmonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller-Edmonson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller-Edmonson.
