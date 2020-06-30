Overview of Dr. Brendan Bauer, MD

Dr. Brendan Bauer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, OH. They completed their fellowship with Neuropathology



Dr. Bauer works at Advanced Neurologic Associates in Bellevue, OH with other offices in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.