Dr. Brendan Bauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brendan Bauer, MD
Dr. Brendan Bauer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, OH. They completed their fellowship with Neuropathology
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Coping and Wellness LLC5433 State Route 113, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 483-2403
-
2
Advanced Neurologic Associates1674 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (216) 778-3958
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- Main Campus Medical Center
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bauer and his nurse have always been very helpful to me. He is very knowledgeable and willing to try different treatments to make my health condition better. But...I do think the main office could benefit from friendlier receptionists whom are greeting his patients.
About Dr. Brendan Bauer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1245202043
Education & Certifications
- Neuropathology
- Case Wes Res U Hosps
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
