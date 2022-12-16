Dr. Brendan Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brendan Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology600 S Dobson Rd Bldg A, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates3503 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 786-6655
Chandler Endoscopy Center2095 W Pecos Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 786-6655
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Amazing, I was having a bad day and they just went with it! Every one was kind. Dr. Levy even want my other doctors to send them their office visit notes
About Dr. Brendan Levy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548260474
- University Of Arizona-Medical Campus
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|University Of Az College Of Med
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
