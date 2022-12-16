Overview

Dr. Brendan Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at East Valley Gastroentology/Hep in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.