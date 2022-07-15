Dr. Brendan McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan McCarthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Brendan McCarthy, MD
Dr. Brendan McCarthy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. McCarthy's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, reassuring and friendly. Eye disease runs in my family so it is important to be followed by someone like Dr. McCarthy.
About Dr. Brendan McCarthy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Center
- Faulkner Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
