Dr. O'Neill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brendan O'Neill, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan O'Neill, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. O'Neill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David I Glassman DO PC4444 N 32nd St Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (480) 948-8400
-
2
No Ariz Dermatology Center1490 N TURQUOISE DR, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-5074
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Neill?
About Dr. Brendan O'Neill, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1013170695
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Neill works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Neill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.