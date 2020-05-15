Overview of Dr. Brendon Haikes, MD

Dr. Brendon Haikes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Haikes works at Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr. in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.