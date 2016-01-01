Dr. Brent Limbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Limbaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Limbaugh, MD
Dr. Brent Limbaugh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Limbaugh works at
Dr. Limbaugh's Office Locations
Augusta Ent PC1303 Dantignac St Ste 1000, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 821-2944
Augusta Oncology3696 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 736-1830
Augusta Oncology Associates P.c.222 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 306-1438
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brent Limbaugh, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285727404
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
