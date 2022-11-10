Overview of Dr. Brent Marsden, MD

Dr. Brent Marsden, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.



Dr. Marsden works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN, Carmel, IN and Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.