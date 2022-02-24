Dr. Shoji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Shoji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brent Shoji, MD
Dr. Brent Shoji, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Shoji works at
Dr. Shoji's Office Locations
Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Boston, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-4570Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shoji took time to ensure I understood what was going on, and went over a treatment plan with me. When I had a question that I submitted to MyChart, he even called me to better discuss it. A truly great doctor.
About Dr. Brent Shoji, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184704603
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoji works at
Dr. Shoji has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Umbilical Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.