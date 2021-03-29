Overview of Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD

Dr. Brent Wiesel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Wiesel works at MedStar Orthopaedic Institute at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with other offices in McLean, VA and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.