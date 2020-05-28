Dr. Brent Wisse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Wisse, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Wisse, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Wisse works at
Locations
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely one of the best! He REALLY LISTENS TO HIS PATIENTS!!! Kind, respectful, thorough and very knowledgeable. Positive energy...
About Dr. Brent Wisse, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154543932
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wisse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wisse using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisse works at
Dr. Wisse has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisse.
