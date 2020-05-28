Overview

Dr. Brent Wisse, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Wisse works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

