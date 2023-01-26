Dr. Bret Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bret Ball, MD
Overview of Dr. Bret Ball, MD
Dr. Bret Ball, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Ball's Office Locations
Northwest Spine Surgery10000 SE Main St Ste 360, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 253-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ball is extremely professional, and genuine. I went to see him with a crippling back injury that I was denied prior for a surgery. I honestly can say with certainty the 1’s were meant for Dr. Darrell Brett. Not Dr Bret Ball. Don’t confuse the two! Dr Darrell Brett denied my surgery and did nothing to help. Dr. Bret Ball is a FANTASTIC Dr. and the surgery that he performed on me was extremely successful! I would do it all over again if needed. He genuinely cares and is all around a fantastic Dr. Thank you Dr. Ball for helping me get my livelihood back, now I feel like I can be back to doing things I’d like to be able to do thanks to you!
About Dr. Bret Ball, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ball speaks French.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.