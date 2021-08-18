Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bret Brennan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bret Brennan, DPM
Dr. Bret Brennan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Brennan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brennan's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Podiatry2919 W Swann Ave Ste 203, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 875-0555
-
2
Healthy Feet Podiatry, Tampa, Florida13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 971-4678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 27658 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 388-9801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennan?
I drove all the way from Lakewood Ranch, and passed up many good podiatrists, to see Dr. Bret Brennen since he is truly the best. He quickly diagnosed my problem and took the time to go over treatment options available. It’s rare to find a doctor that has a good personality and is a genius. I had been very fearful about bunion surgery because I had heard so many horror stories, so I had been putting it off for years. I finally broke down and got the surgery, and I am glad I did. Dr. Brennen has very skilled hands. It is almost like he is an artist because my foot looked great after he was done. The office staff at all the locations were excellent. I was never in the waiting room. He was great about handling the disability insurance and even got my iwalk crutch to be covered by my medical insurance. Some doctors brush you off with paperwork, but he was always prompt and happy to fill it out. If anyone has a bunion that needs to be removed, I would highly recommend Dr. Bret Bren
About Dr. Bret Brennan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851705529
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.