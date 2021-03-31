See All Dermatologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Bret Davis, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bret Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA
    215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-7535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 31, 2021
    In my opinion Dr. Davis is the epitome of a great MD! He's warm, welcoming on each visit, clearly genuinely concerned about my well-being. He probably saved my life by early detection of Merkel-Cell Carcinoma and quick instigation of its removal. My level of appreciation is very very high!
    Don Holcomb — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Bret Davis, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316959240
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
    • Boston University/tufts University
    • Cambridge Hospital/Harvard University
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bret Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.