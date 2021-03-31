Overview

Dr. Bret Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.