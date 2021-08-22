Overview

Dr. Brett Dock, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dock works at Dermtology Associates Palm Bch in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.