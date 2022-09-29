See All Plastic Surgeons in West Berlin, NJ
Dr. Brett Garber, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (93)
Map Pin Small West Berlin, NJ
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Brett Garber, DO

Dr. Brett Garber, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Berlin, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Garber works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garber's Office Locations

    Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    301 N Route 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Delta Dental
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I just got a panniculectomy with Dr Garber the staff at Jefferson were wonderful very understanding very patient with me so far so good I go for my post-op appointment tomorrow
    Shaniqua Wilson — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Garber, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1477594117
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Residency
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Internship
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Garber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garber works at Jefferson Health West Berlin Primary & Specialty Care - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in West Berlin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Garber’s profile.

    Dr. Garber has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

