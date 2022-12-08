Dr. Brett Himmelwright, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himmelwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Himmelwright, DO
Overview of Dr. Brett Himmelwright, DO
Dr. Brett Himmelwright, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Himmelwright's Office Locations
Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme3399 Trindle Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-5530
Orthopedic Institute Of Pennsylvania250 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 761-5530
Upmc Carlisle361 Alexander Spring Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 249-1212Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr was very well informed and ready to answer all our questions in a way that was easy to understand. Have had surgery with Dr Himmelwright and was extremely pleased. Very professional and made me feel extremely comfortable. I have complete faith in his abilities and decisions as a Dr in his field.
About Dr. Brett Himmelwright, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598762312
Education & Certifications
- Pinnaclehealth
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Himmelwright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himmelwright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Himmelwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Himmelwright has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Knee Sprain and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Himmelwright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Himmelwright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himmelwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himmelwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himmelwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.