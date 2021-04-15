Overview of Dr. Brett Lenart, MD

Dr. Brett Lenart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Lenart works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Merrick, NY, Rockville Centre, NY, Garden City, NY and Bohemia, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.