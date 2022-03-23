See All Urologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD

Urology
3.7 (35)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD

Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Mellinger works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mellinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Centers of Ny - Garden City East
    585 Stewart Ave Ste L14, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 873-5353
  2. 2
    Long Island
    100 Garden City Plz Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 873-5353
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Peyronie's Disease
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Peyronie's Disease

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 23, 2022
    You get a warm comfortable feeling when your in his office, He takes the time to listen to your problem, He takes the time in detail the steps you need to do to fix your problem. He is very good and Knowledgeable as to me one of the top urologist on Long Island. The staff working with Dr. Mellinger is very kind & friendly. Donna & Rosie listen to you when you call the office for a appointment. I rate Dr. Mellinger 10 stars if I could but you can only give him 5. I am looking forward to my Journey under Dr. Mellinger’s care. I highly recommend this Dr. Thank You Dr. Mellinger for being the best at what you do.
    John Picone — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174586366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hospital Cornell
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dwnst Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

