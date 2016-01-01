Dr. Brett Opell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Opell, MD
Overview of Dr. Brett Opell, MD
Dr. Brett Opell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rahway, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Opell's Office Locations
New Jersey Urology1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 202, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (848) 288-5355
UGNJ Elizabeth700 N Broad St Ste 302, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 506-4516
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brett Opell, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
