See All Neurosurgeons in Bastrop, TX
Dr. Brett Simpson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brett Simpson, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brett Simpson, MD

Dr. Brett Simpson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Simpson works at Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Dripping Springs, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Simpson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop
    3101 Highway 71 E Ste 107, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5279
  2. 2
    Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5278
  3. 3
    Texas Heart & Vascular - Dripping Springs
    331 Sportsplex Dr Ste A, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 582-2380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brett Simpson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Simpson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simpson to family and friends

Dr. Simpson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Simpson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Simpson, MD.

About Dr. Brett Simpson, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376961987
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas Health Science Center McGovern School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School
Internship
Medical Education
  • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brett Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simpson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brett Simpson, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.