Dr. Brett Victor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Victor, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Victor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Victor works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1015 Chestnut St Ste 512, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia227 N Broad St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
3
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1703 S Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Victor?
unmatched ability, availability great for an academician, affability, seems caring and a great "bedside manner"
About Dr. Brett Victor, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285897173
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victor works at
Dr. Victor has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Victor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.