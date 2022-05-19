See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD

Neurology
4.1 (76)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD

Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Apatoff works at Richard L. Mueller MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Apatoff's Office Locations

    Richard L. Mueller MD PC
    401 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022 (646) 808-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Optic Neuritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 19, 2022
    Very knowledgeable, patient, and understanding.
    — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD

    • Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French, Polish and Spanish
    • 1528155611
    Education & Certifications

    • Neuro Institute/Columbia University
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center/Columb
    • Brigham Womens Hospital/Harvard
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apatoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apatoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apatoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apatoff works at Richard L. Mueller MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Apatoff’s profile.

    Dr. Apatoff has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apatoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Apatoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apatoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apatoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apatoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

