Overview of Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD

Dr. Brian Apatoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Apatoff works at Richard L. Mueller MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.