Dr. Brian Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Bishop, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Bishop, MD
Dr. Brian Bishop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
-
1
Brian R Bishop MD3601 S Clarkson St Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 821-3915
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
Dr Bishop was cordial, professional, through and knowledgeable. It was an unrushed appointment. He took all the time I needed. The receptionist was cordial and friendly, felt nice to be there, for a doctors office. His nurse was professional and very pleasant. His offices are beautiful and new feeling.
About Dr. Brian Bishop, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912907940
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.