Overview of Dr. Brian Boes, MD

Dr. Brian Boes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlantic, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Columbus Community Hospital.



Dr. Boes works at Southwest Iowa Surgery in Atlantic, IA with other offices in Lincoln, NE and Carroll, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.