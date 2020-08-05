Overview

Dr. Brian Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford and MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.