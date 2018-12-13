Overview

Dr. Brian Desmond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Desmond works at Central Coast Family Care in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.