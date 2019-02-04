See All Psychiatrists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Brian Eddy, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (28)
Map Pin Small West Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Eddy, MD

Dr. Brian Eddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Eddy works at Brian Eddy MD in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brian Eddy MD LLC
    1224 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 313-0947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 04, 2019
    Think he is one of the best I have been to. He really understand that it is not easy to go to psychiatrist. Very personable, and kind. Not at all "shrinky".
    — Feb 04, 2019
    Dr. Brian Eddy, MD
    About Dr. Brian Eddy, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063583466
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U. Conn Health Science Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Eddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

