Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Fahey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Madison Health and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Mid Ohio Neurological Services Inc.7811 Flint Rd Ste C, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 410-9580
- 2 6100 N Hamilton Rd Ste 5A, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 293-4969
Neurologic Specialists5109 W Broad St Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 870-3669
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Health
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was reccomended to Dr. Brian Fahey, DO after multiple unsettling nuerological issues began to escalate. Before and after thyroid removal, I had been experiencing muscle spasms and a central tremor which also took away my voice. Complex issues combined with chronic pain have dramatically changed my life. Prior I had experienced neglect and doubt regardless of documentation from local physicians and medical staff. UNTIL I met Dr. Brian Fahey, DO. I had very little hope regarding my medical care or a diagnosis let alone solutions. I have happily been corrected. The Dr listened intently, asking queastions and ACTUALLY reading my medical history. Each appointment, he is present, caring and focused on the full health spectrum, locating solutions. Continues Tests. Noting change and alternative treatment appropriately and with mindful awareness. Each appointment is a sincere exchange. I greatly appreciate and I sincerely reccomend Dr. Brian Fahey, DO . A wonderful physician.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124189931
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Fahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahey has seen patients for Headache, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahey.
