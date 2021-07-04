Overview of Dr. Brian Fahey, DO

Dr. Brian Fahey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Madison Health and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fahey works at Mid Ohio Neurological Services Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.