Dr. Brian Firestone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firestone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Firestone, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Firestone, MD
Dr. Brian Firestone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Firestone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Firestone's Office Locations
-
1
Dean A Mcgee Eye Institute608 STANTON L YOUNG BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ou Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center700 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firestone?
I have seen Dr Firestone for 5 years for treatment of uveal melanoma. He saved my life and I cant imagine a better physician. He is kind and down to earth and has called me personally more than once. I have see doctors for this condition in Philadelphia and Tulsa and I am extremely fortunate to have found such a wonderful, highly educated, and skilled surgeon just hours from my home. I've never had any kind of problem or anything other than kindness and skilled care from the support staff. The wait can be a little long but I've never had to sleep over yet! A++++ in my view!
About Dr. Brian Firestone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073772398
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firestone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firestone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firestone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firestone works at
Dr. Firestone has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Malignant Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firestone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Firestone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firestone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firestone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firestone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.