Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM

Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. 

Dr. Futrell works at Piedmont Foot/Ankle Clinic in Cary, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC and Benson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Futrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Foot & Ankle Clinic PA
    103 Parkway Office Ct Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518
  2. 2
    Vascular Solutions of North Carolina
    1000 Crescent Green Ste 102, Cary, NC 27518
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Central Carolina Hospital
    1135 Carthage St, Sanford, NC 27330
  4. 4
    Advanced Spine and Pain Center P.A.
    1 Medical Dr, Benson, NC 27504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rex Hospital
  Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 04, 2022
    My husband was referred to Dr. Futrell two years ago, and we cannot thank him enough for his care and compassion. Since the first visit, Dr. Futrell has gone above and beyond while being innovative and patient as my husband tends to heal slowly and have frequent foot issues. Since the first wound, my husband has had several more wounds/infections as well as surgery, but each time Dr. Futrell provided excellent care! He spends time with us as he explains and listens to our questions and concerns. I can say without hesitation that I trust and have complete confidence in Dr. Futrell, and we highly recommend him.
    D. Byrd — Oct 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM
    About Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1265471890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Futrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Futrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Futrell has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futrell on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Futrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

