Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM
Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Futrell's Office Locations
Piedmont Foot & Ankle Clinic PA103 Parkway Office Ct Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 481-3338
Vascular Solutions of North Carolina1000 Crescent Green Ste 102, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 481-3338Monday8:00am - 11:30amTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Carolina Hospital1135 Carthage St, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 774-2100
Advanced Spine and Pain Center P.A.1 Medical Dr, Benson, NC 27504 Directions (919) 363-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was referred to Dr. Futrell two years ago, and we cannot thank him enough for his care and compassion. Since the first visit, Dr. Futrell has gone above and beyond while being innovative and patient as my husband tends to heal slowly and have frequent foot issues. Since the first wound, my husband has had several more wounds/infections as well as surgery, but each time Dr. Futrell provided excellent care! He spends time with us as he explains and listens to our questions and concerns. I can say without hesitation that I trust and have complete confidence in Dr. Futrell, and we highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Futrell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1265471890
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Futrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Futrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Futrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Futrell has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Futrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Futrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Futrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Futrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Futrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.