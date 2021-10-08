Dr. Brian Gerndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Gerndt, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Gerndt, MD
Dr. Brian Gerndt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gerndt works at
Dr. Gerndt's Office Locations
Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists203 N Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an open ventral hernia repair and everything went 100% as expected. Dr. Gerndt was pleasant and informative on our first visit. The office was very professional, organized, and clean. Surgery was scheduled within a week of my first visit at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. I was in and out the same day. The nursing staff took good care of me. Although I was still a little groggy from surgery I do remember the dr talking to me and asking me if I had any questions. Recovery also went as expected. My post-surgery appointment went well and the dr took plenty of time to answer any questions. I can’t think of one negative aspect of the entire experience. I would definitely recommend this doctor, his staff, and the facility.
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982799284
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gerndt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerndt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerndt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerndt works at
Dr. Gerndt has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerndt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerndt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerndt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerndt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerndt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.