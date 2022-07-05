See All Otolaryngologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Brian Gross, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (96)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Gross, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlottesville, Va|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlott and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Dr. Gross works at LewisGale Physicians ENT - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians ENT - Salem
    1930 BRAEBURN CIR, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3603
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  Deafness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
  Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 05, 2022
    He has knowledge and found a problem my old ENT did not. I did not stay with him, and lowered the review slightly, because he did not pay attention very well.
    — Jul 05, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Gross, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831327089
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN|Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN|Mayo Medical School|Mayo Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlottesville, Va|UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS|University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, Charlott
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at LewisGale Physicians ENT - Salem in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    Dr. Gross has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

