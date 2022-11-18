Overview of Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD

Dr. Brian Hallstrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Hallstrom works at West Ann Arbor Health Center - Parkland Plaza in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.