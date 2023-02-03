See All Neurosurgeons in Maumee, OH
Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (294)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.

Dr. Hoeflinger works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 469-6255
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 295 ratings
    Patient Ratings (295)
    5 Star
    (287)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649277534
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Rochester Medical Center|University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
    • Medical College of Ohio at Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

    Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoeflinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoeflinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoeflinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoeflinger works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hoeflinger’s profile.

    Dr. Hoeflinger has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoeflinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    295 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoeflinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoeflinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoeflinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoeflinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

