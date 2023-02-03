Overview of Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD

Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Hoeflinger works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.