Dr. Brian Hood, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Hood, DO
Dr. Brian Hood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Hood's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic - Fremont230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (231) 924-4200Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
SHMG Orthopedics - Grand Haven15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 935-6260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Doctor! Very understanding and concerned about your problems.
About Dr. Brian Hood, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023009453
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
