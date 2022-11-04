See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Fremont, MI
Dr. Brian Hood, DO

Sports Medicine
4.6 (80)
Map Pin Small Fremont, MI
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Hood, DO

Dr. Brian Hood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Hood works at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Grand Haven, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic - Fremont
    230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 924-4200
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SHMG Orthopedics - Grand Haven
    15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 935-6260
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 04, 2022
    He is a great Doctor! Very understanding and concerned about your problems.
    Anonymous — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Hood, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023009453
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University (GME)
    Residency
    • SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
    Internship
    • SCS/MSUCOM/Beaumont Hospital - Farmington Hills (GME)
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University (COM)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hood accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

