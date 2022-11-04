Overview of Dr. Brian Hood, DO

Dr. Brian Hood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Hood works at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Multispecialty Clinic - Fremont in Fremont, MI with other offices in Grand Haven, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.