See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM

Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Hutcheson works at Desert Hills Medical in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
5.0 (148)
View Profile

Dr. Hutcheson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brian P Hutcheson Dpm Pllc
    4816 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-8640
  2. 2
    Desert Hills Podiatry
    400 W Camino Ste Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 881-5324

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hutcheson?

    Jan 25, 2023
    I have been to other Podiatrist and Dr Hutcheson is the best. I feel very confident in him. He is very gentle and does his best to avoid any pain you may have. He makes you feel very relaxed and he gives you his full attention.
    Barbara Harding — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hutcheson to family and friends

    Dr. Hutcheson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hutcheson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM.

    About Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902978075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutcheson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutcheson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutcheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutcheson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutcheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcheson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcheson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutcheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutcheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Hutcheson, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.