Dr. Brian Hyett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hyett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hyett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somersworth, NH. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Hyett works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Digestive Specialists21 CLARK WAY, Somersworth, NH 03878 Directions (603) 692-2228
-
2
Portsmouth Office330 Borthwick Ave Ste 311, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-2488
-
3
Hampton Office55 High St Ste 202, Hampton, NH 03842 Directions (603) 758-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyett?
I have see Dr. Hyett several times over the years to have hemorrhoids banded. He always takes time to listen to you and does as great job of explaining things. He's very thorough, compassionate, considerate and professional. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Hyett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972722015
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyett works at
Dr. Hyett has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.