Dr. Brian Kaebnick, MD
Dr. Brian Kaebnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Suite 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Wonderful! Spent time with me to review my past history and make a plan to research and address my problem.
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kaebnick has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaebnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
