Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD

Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Kosobucki works at Triad Ophthalmic Physicians, PLLC in High Point, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kosobucki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Satellite Office
    206 Gatewood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 842-3780
  2. 2
    Carolina Gynecologic Oncology
    3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Kosobuki was very thorough with my eyecare. I had floaters, which he corrected. He explained how he would fix the tears and was precise in his work. He has great chair side manner and his staff is top notch, as well.
    — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366548174
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shiley Eye Ctr-UC San Diego
    Residency
    • University Of Ms School Of Med
    Internship
    • University Of Ms Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosobucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosobucki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosobucki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosobucki has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosobucki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosobucki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosobucki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosobucki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosobucki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

