Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD
Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Kosobucki's Office Locations
1
Satellite Office206 Gatewood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 842-3780
2
Carolina Gynecologic Oncology3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kosobuki was very thorough with my eyecare. I had floaters, which he corrected. He explained how he would fix the tears and was precise in his work. He has great chair side manner and his staff is top notch, as well.
About Dr. Brian Kosobucki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shiley Eye Ctr-UC San Diego
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University Of Ms Med Ctr
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kosobucki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosobucki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosobucki has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosobucki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosobucki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosobucki.
