Dr. Brian Kowal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Kowal, MD
Dr. Brian Kowal, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Falmouth, MA.
Dr. Kowal works at
Dr. Kowal's Office Locations
1
Urology Associates Of Cape Cod33b Edgerton Dr, North Falmouth, MA 02556 Directions (508) 771-9550
2
Urology Associates of Cape Cod PC110 MAIN ST, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-9550
3
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-9550MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about Dr. Kowal! He removed my cancerous prostate 3 1/2 years ago and has provided excellent support since. His staff is great!
About Dr. Brian Kowal, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1790841310
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowal has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowal.
