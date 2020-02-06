Dr. Brian Kucer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kucer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kucer, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Kucer, MD
Dr. Brian Kucer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kucer's Office Locations
Dept of Physical Medicine & Rehab1513 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kucer?
Dr. KUCER is the most knowledgeable and caring Dr. I have ever met. Compassionate and helpful in every sense.
About Dr. Brian Kucer, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689793648
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kucer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kucer accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kucer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kucer works at
Dr. Kucer has seen patients for Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kucer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kucer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kucer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kucer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kucer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.