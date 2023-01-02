Dr. Brian Liem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Liem, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Liem, MD
Dr. Brian Liem, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Liem works at
Dr. Liem's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I arrived early and was seen early. Dr. Liem is so professional and had a good memory of my last visit. He reviewed the notes from the previous visit and analyzed my progress. He presented my options if I chose further treatment. Dr. Liem gave his opinion about what the next steps might be and the probable outcome of each. I appreciated the time and patience he gave to my checkup. I feel confident working with Dr. Liem to resolve my injury.
About Dr. Brian Liem, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1568622892
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.