Dr. Brian Maiocco, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Maiocco, MD
Dr. Brian Maiocco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.
Dr. Maiocco's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists37026 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 853-1851
Suncoast Outpatient Surgery Center4519 US Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 853-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Great doctor. Recommend him highly.
About Dr. Brian Maiocco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
