Overview of Dr. Brian Maiocco, MD

Dr. Brian Maiocco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.



Dr. Maiocco works at Orthopedic Specialists in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.