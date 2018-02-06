Dr. Brian McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian McKee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McKee's Office Locations
James River Eye Physicians PC704 Thimble Shoals Blvd Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 595-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Brian McKee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKee has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKee speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.